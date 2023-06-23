Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 17,112,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,953,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

