Beacon Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.