Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.75.

BDRFY opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0966 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

