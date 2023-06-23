Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $59.64

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.64, but opened at $57.56. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 2,813 shares changing hands.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $733.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

