Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$19.41 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

