Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $627.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $364.76 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

