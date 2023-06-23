BioRem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

BioRem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.76.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of C$10.91 million during the quarter.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

