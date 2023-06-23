BitShares Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $24.71 million and $458,223.24 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002545 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,009,863 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

