Bjarne Bergheim Sells 15,166 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim sold 15,166 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $16,985.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,051,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SONX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.79. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 131.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sonendo by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 259,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonendo by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 55,401 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonendo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SONX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

