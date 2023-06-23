BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Position Increased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises 1.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN opened at $16.53 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.