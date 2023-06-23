Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.