Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 36,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $227,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,664,616 shares in the company, valued at $23,197,019.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Trading Down 5.3 %

BLNK stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $366.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.72.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

