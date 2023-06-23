BMO Capital Markets Boosts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $58.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 619,296 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

