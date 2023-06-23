BMO Capital Markets Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$14.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at C$9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$949.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.67. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.92.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.