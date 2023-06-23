Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,601.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 865,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,928. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $489.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

