Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,601.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 865,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,928. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $489.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.
TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
