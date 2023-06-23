Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 54,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 198,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bon Natural Life by 210.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bon Natural Life during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

