Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells 4,117 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $452,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nancy Laben also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00.
NYSE BAH traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,806. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $85.54 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
