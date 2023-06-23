Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells 4,117 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $452,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nancy Laben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,806. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $85.54 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

