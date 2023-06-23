Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 79,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 354,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

FI stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.