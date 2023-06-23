Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

