Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 1,265 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

