Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 319 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

TT opened at $184.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

