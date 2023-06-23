Bowman & Co S.C. Reduces Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares comprises approximately 0.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C. owned 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $998.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

