Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

TMUS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 580,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.