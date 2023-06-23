Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,293. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

