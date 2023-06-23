Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Target were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,263. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.