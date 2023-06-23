Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

J traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

