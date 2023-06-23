Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,336 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 738,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,977. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

