Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,928 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,970 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,032,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 6,666,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,092,648. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.