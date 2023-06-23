Bremer Bank National Association Sells 257 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $172.44. 285,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,838. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.