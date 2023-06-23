Bremer Bank National Association Sells 2,800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $457.78. 342,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,231. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $462.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $434.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,761 shares of company stock valued at $461,396,900 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.