Bremer Bank National Association Sells 30 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $14.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $827.99. The company had a trading volume of 538,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.27. The company has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

