Bremer Bank National Association Sells 544 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,833. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.