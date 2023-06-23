Bremer Bank National Association Sells 59 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.79.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.11. The stock had a trading volume of 135,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $296.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.