Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. 1,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.52) to GBX 960 ($12.28) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Britvic Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

About Britvic

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

