Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $15.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $827.39. 450,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

