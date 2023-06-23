Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $29.00

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

