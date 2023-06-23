Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM remained flat at $45.03 during trading on Friday. 140,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.