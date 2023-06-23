Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,100 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 53,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $665.33 million, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -458.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

