Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 1.69% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 496.6% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.0 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

