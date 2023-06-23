Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

