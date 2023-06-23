Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $253.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

