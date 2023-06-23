Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1,056.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

