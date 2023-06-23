Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

