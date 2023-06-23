Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.