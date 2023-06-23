Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $464.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.18 and its 200 day moving average is $458.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

