Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.