Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.