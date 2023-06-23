Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Position Lifted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Down 1.3 %

Camping World stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.58. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 111.61%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.