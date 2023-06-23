Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 4.0 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

