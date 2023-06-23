Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BKS opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.22. The firm has a market cap of £77.04 million, a PE ratio of 11,750.00 and a beta of 0.30. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12-month low of GBX 108.50 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.18).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud products.

